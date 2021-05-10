$463.69 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post $463.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.18 million and the highest is $469.90 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $400.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. 439,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $68.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

