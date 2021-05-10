KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

KONE Oyj stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,571. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $2.3095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

