Analysts Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT at $31.67

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.19. 306,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,588. The company has a market cap of $604.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

