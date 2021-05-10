Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on EPRT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.34. 954,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,527. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

