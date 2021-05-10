-$0.26 EPS Expected for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.22). ObsEva posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ObsEva by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ObsEva by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 597,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 241,684 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ObsEva by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ObsEva by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. 939,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $158.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

