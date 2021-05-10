FantasyGold Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 89% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $155,360.20 and $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $380.62 or 0.00685545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00065993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 134.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00245537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $693.50 or 0.01249089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00738555 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

