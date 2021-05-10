smARTOFGIVING (AOG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,527.00

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $7,527.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $380.62 or 0.00685545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00065993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 134.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00245537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $693.50 or 0.01249089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00738555 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

