EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $35.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.05. 572,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,936. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in EPR Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.