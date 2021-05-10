AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. AECOM updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

ACM traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.54. 831,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,034. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

