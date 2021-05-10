AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. AECOM updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

ACM traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.54. 831,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,034. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Earnings History for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

