SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.13-0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $404-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.95 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised SailPoint Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,428. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,424.58 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,512,881.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

