BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.08 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $2.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNTX stock traded up $18.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,145,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,240. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $213.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.18 and a beta of -1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

