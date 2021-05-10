Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,731,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,187,766. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.10 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.16. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

