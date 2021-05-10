AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 76.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded 79.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00083389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00064109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00106062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.46 or 0.00779851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.43 or 0.08855443 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

