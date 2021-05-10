Quiztok Market Capitalization Achieves $46.62 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Quiztok has a market cap of $46.62 million and $444,411.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,603,308 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

