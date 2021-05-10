$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is $0.25. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of ($1.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on GT. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of GT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 709,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

