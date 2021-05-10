Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.26 million.Clarus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.97. 164,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $625.34 million, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $75.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLAR. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

In other Clarus news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

