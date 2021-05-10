Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

PDS traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $26.75. 171,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,270. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $355.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

