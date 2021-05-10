Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) PT at C$14.60

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of MTL traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.34. 146,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$5.07 and a 12 month high of C$13.85.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

