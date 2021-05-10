Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.48. Continental Resources posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

CLR traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,467. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 3.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

