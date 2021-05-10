Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.23)-($0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $83.7-$84.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.

EVBG traded down $4.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.28. 789,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,898. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.80.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

