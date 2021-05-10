International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 107.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after purchasing an additional 419,075 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 42.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,904,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.02. The company has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

