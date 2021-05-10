Zacks: Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Alteryx posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,255. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $185.75.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152 in the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

