CryptoFlow (CFL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,920.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $408,134.80 and approximately $4,920.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00742654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00064741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 116.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00242970 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.13 or 0.01202903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00030714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.31 or 0.00718194 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

