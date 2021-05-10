Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.34. 772,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,902. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

