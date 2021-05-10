Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.75) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. 741,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,216. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $728.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.