SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.07-0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $98-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.94 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,428. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,424.58 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares in the company, valued at $64,512,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

