Jarvis+ (JAR) Trading Down 25.1% This Week

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.15 million and $480,088.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00082810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00105763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.88 or 0.00779841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.35 or 0.08880618 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

