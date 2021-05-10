$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to post sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $6.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Arko stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,658. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

