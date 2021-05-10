Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,816.67 ($36.80).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Johnson Matthey stock traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,240 ($42.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,856. The stock has a market cap of £6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,133.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,783.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,812.50 ($23.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94).

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £363.60 ($475.05). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock worth $111,648.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

