$380.85 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report sales of $380.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $376.40 million and the highest is $385.30 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $301.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Skyline Champion stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.01. 292,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,509. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.