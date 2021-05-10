Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 180 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MED traded up $16.52 on Monday, hitting $294.84. 265,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,450. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MED. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

