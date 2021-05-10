Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF) recently:

5/3/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $4.00 to $5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 645,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,413. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

