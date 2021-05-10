Paytomat Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,312.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $210,023.75 and approximately $7,312.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.00784283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 120.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00244112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.72 or 0.01199212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00030666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.38 or 0.00734431 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

