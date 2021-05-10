$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. The Timken reported sales of $803.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,331,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Timken by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 547,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

