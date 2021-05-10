Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,023,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,279,072. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 462,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 730,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after buying an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.