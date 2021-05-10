Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,564. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Workiva by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Workiva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Workiva by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Workiva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

