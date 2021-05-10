Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $424,627.50.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total value of $733,043.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67.

On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.32 on Monday, reaching $326.20. 467,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,422. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $331.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.83 and its 200-day moving average is $290.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

