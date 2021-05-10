Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50.
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $424,627.50.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total value of $733,043.75.
- On Friday, March 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67.
- On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50.
- On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $632,790.72.
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03.
Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.32 on Monday, reaching $326.20. 467,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,422. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $331.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.83 and its 200-day moving average is $290.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
