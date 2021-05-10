Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells 42,762 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,180,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,592,425 shares in the company, valued at $132,213,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LMAT traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 99,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.