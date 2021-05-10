Christine Garvey Sells 4,784 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine Garvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

On Thursday, February 25th, Christine Garvey sold 340 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $10,135.40.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,207. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,720,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.