Vivek Jetley Sells 1,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vivek Jetley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $105,149.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00.

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $98.03. 205,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,464. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,747,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 874.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 143,164 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 776.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 56,557 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

