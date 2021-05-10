HEROcoin Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and $507,069.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00082962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00106152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.77 or 0.00783839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,010.32 or 0.08991633 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

