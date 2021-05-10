ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 70.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $5,003.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00082962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00106152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.77 or 0.00783839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,010.32 or 0.08991633 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.