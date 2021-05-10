MVL One Day Volume Reaches $5,222.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. One MVL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $236.25 million and $5,222.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MVL has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00082962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00106152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.77 or 0.00783839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,010.32 or 0.08991633 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

