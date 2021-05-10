Brokerages Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Calix reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 185.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after buying an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,122 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $17,425,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,373,000 after purchasing an additional 262,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.28. 786,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,690. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

