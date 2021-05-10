Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

MWA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 640,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,884. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

MWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms purchased 9,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

