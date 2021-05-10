Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.10 million-$112.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.14 million.

SRGA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.70. 1,337,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,485. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. Surgalign has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $187.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.21.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.33.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

