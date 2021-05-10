Zacks: Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWST. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWST traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.49. 123,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,461. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

