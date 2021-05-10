Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report $333.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $398.02 million. Azul posted sales of $74.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 345.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.89 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

NYSE AZUL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,204. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the first quarter worth $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Azul by 9.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.