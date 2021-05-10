Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP):

5/10/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $197.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $212.00.

4/29/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $197.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $194.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,542. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

