Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.00

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.52 and a quick ratio of 35.52.

Kinnevik Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

